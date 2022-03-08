Int'l Women's Day treat: Young girls from Women's Centre motivated by abuse victim's emotional journey

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Clad in a bright yellow dress with black trimmings and mesh ruffles, motivational speaker, Joseth Brown, looks the opposite of the trauma she recalls. A victim of domestic abuse, Brown who is also an insurance executive, poured her heart out at an International Women's Day Conference at the AC Hotel on Tuesday.

The audience was small but intimate, the perfect atmosphere for the soul searching necessary to bring her message to life. Brown shared her raw truth with 15 young ladies from the Women's Centre JA, hoping to not only connect with them woman-to-woman, but to make such an impact they would be encouraged to forgive themselves for past mistakes.

"I remember when Shelly-Ann Norton, who is the director of sales at the AC Hotel, invited me to speak here. She met me at a previous function and walked up to me and said, 'I was listening to you speak and we have this engagement on Tuesday with a group of young ladies and I would love for you to come and pour into them," she shared. "I said yes. On my way here, I was talking with my pastor and just telling her, this is what I am here for. It is an honour to impact young lives and is something that I love doing. There were 15 young women here today and if I impacted one in a meaningful way, I would be blessed."

Brown, who spoke about breaking free of her own securities not just from an abusive relationship but childhood trauma from bullying and body shaming, shared that while there are countless expectations placed at the feet of women, there are very few role models guiding women on their journeys of self-actualisation.

"We expect young women to grow up and be what we have in our mind as an ideal woman but who teaches them," she questioned.

"I know it is my duty, as an older woman, to guide. The Bible teaches us that much," Brown expressed. "I feel that everything I have been through in my life has led me here. I may not have known it when I was going through my trials but I know now that those moments were training for where I am now. I am teaching from a place of know, not hear-say and I am grateful for that because I want people to see that I went through all I did but I am still standing."

Urging the young ladies from the Women's Centre to think positive thoughts and not feed into negative narratives woven about them because of past errors, Brown shared that with time on their side, it's not too late to re-write their stories.

"We are here today to uplift each other. We are never alone. Some of you here today might be thinking you're not quite where you want to be at this stage in your lives. You have made some mistakes. Some things have happened and you don't think you're at the right place and you feel disappointed," she said. "But I want to tell you today, forgive yourselves. By virtue of the fact that you're here you still have things to achieve. It doesn't matter where you start, just be consistent and persistent and you will get to where you need to."

Tuesday marked the observation of International Women's Day. The AC Hotel, through its Serve 360 programme, used the day to target young ladies from the Women's Centre hoping to encourage their journeys into an impactful adulthood.