KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 232 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

- Jamaica recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 82,349 and the virus death toll to 1,824.

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

-Jamaicans are set to benefit this weekend from another in a series of vaccination activities as the Ministry moves to realise a 65% vaccination target for the population by March 2022. Vaccination sites will continue offering 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

-The United States is the worst-affected country with 705,360 deaths from 43,675,213cases followed by India with 446,726 from 33,627,811, and Brazil with 593,698 from 21,327,616 cases.

-The Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño declared on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Belizean economy to its “knees”. He said the gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 14 per cent, the debt has ballooned to 130 per cent of GDP.