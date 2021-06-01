$100m allocated for islandwide flood mitigation works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the government has earmarked $100 million for the cleaning of drains and clearing of verges across the island.

This, it said, forms part of the first phase of national preparations for the 2021 North Atlantic Hurricane season.

The NWA said the works under this multi-million dollar programme will be carried out by NWA parish teams. It is slated to commence shortly.

Manager, Communication and Customer at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said the programme of works is currently being finalised and will target critical drains located in flood-prone areas in various communities islandwide.

This is the first of three planned flood mitigation programmes of works that will be carried out by the agency over the next six months in relation to the current hurricane season, the NWA said.

Shaw said that the programme augments some of the works undertaken over the last six months, during which roads and drains have been rehabilitated under the Secondary Roads Programme.

The agency said over $3 billion was spent during the last fiscal year under the Secondary Roads Programme, which targeted main and community roads.