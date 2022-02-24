$104-m budgeted to finalise works on foreign affairs building

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government has budgeted an additional sum of $104.43 million to finalise the establishment of the new headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston.

Funding provisions were made in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, to complete the furnishing, installation of communication infrastructure, landscaping and minor external works during the upcoming fiscal year.

The 11-storey building, from which the Ministry began its operations in May last year, accommodates 285 members of staff spanning 17 departments.

It comprises a two-storey annex building, a generator room, boundary wall, and parking area, among other features.

The project aims to provide customised office space for the ministry that adequately supports its needs in terms of accommodation of staff, meeting and conference facilities, and waiting areas for diplomats and other visitors.

It also seeks to contribute to the redevelopment of downtown Kingston by virtue of the relocation of the ministry to that area.

Up to December 2021 under the project, the building and finishes, external infrastructure and landscaping were completed.

Following several extensions, the project, which began in April 2008, is now scheduled to be completed in March 2023.

The project is being undertaken by the ministry with funding from the Government of Jamaica and the Government of the People's Republic of China.