$155 million assistance for needy families begins next week – Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, says an additional 27,357 needy beneficiaries not on any Government Social assistance programme, are to receive a one-off grant of $16,000 each, starting next week, just in time for Christmas.

According to Minister Samuda, this spreads across just over 9,000 poor families and will be paid in two equal installments. He said the $155million provision is a grant, courtesy of the World Food Programme (WFP), through contribution from the Canadian Government, while the Labour and Social Security Ministry is responsible for its equitable distribution among the country’s most needy individuals.

The cash transfer distribution is being facilitated by WiPay (Jamaica) Limited, through its network of outlets across the island.

The Labour and Social Security Minister, explained that since 2019, the WFP has worked with the Government of Jamaica to strengthen the emergency preparedness and response efforts, through the country’s National Social Protection Systems. Samuda further explained that recently the WFP partnered with his Ministry to implement a nationwide food distribution programme, meeting the needs of approximately 40,000 Jamaicans, as part of the National Covid-19 response effort.

In addition to donating the US $1.1million food packages, the WFP gave the ministry 40 computer tablets and trained 174 social workers in developing digital solutions, to enhanced the ministry’s management and planning of the distribution programme. Seventy Hope interns assigned to the ministry were also trained in post distribution assessment.