$168m for road works in Manchester Central

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington says more than $168 million will be spent to improve infrastructure in Manchester Central.

The minister said $60 million will be spent on repairing the Williamsfield to Cumberland road, Royal Flat to Old England road, and the Mandeville to Rudd’s Corner road. He revealed the plans, which he says are part of recommendations from the Member of Parliament, Rhonda Moy Crawford, while on a tour of the area on Thursday, August 25.

According to Warmington, the MP is collaborating with the National Works Agency (NWA) to identify “other sections” of the constituency that “are priority, so that we can get it done”.

Additional funds will be spent under the Quarterly Road Patching programme.

He said that $80 million will be spent to improve traffic management in the town of Mandeville, where a number of streets will be outfitted with traffic lights and Manchester Road will be “converted into a full two-way operation”.

The minister reported that $29 million will be spent on phase two of a drainage improvement project for the Mandeville area, and “the funds are being made available to take care of the constituency and greater Mandeville.

“We listen to the cries and the calls of the people, and I have made it clear that any community can make representation. Not only do I entertain requests from Members of Parliament but any community can also write… get a petition from your community, and we will see how best we can do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Central Member of Parliament said it is a “major investment” for the constituents, and she was pleased with the response as she “observed” the challenges and need for all the projects to get done. She said the persistent flooding in the town will shortly be a “problem of the past. The people called, and we responded.”