$20m in grant funding available for community-based organisations and committees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Community-based organisations and committees have a chance of receiving a share of $20 million in grant funding available under the Social Development Commission (SDC) Grant Call for Proposals.

According to a release, this is the SDC's second call for proposals for the fiscal year 2021/2022, and the funding will be made available in four categories of grants.

“The Grant Call for Proposals is now open for the following facilities: GOJ Community Development Committee Administrative Grant, the GOJ Parish Development Committee Administrative Grant, the GOJ Local Economic Development Grant, and the GOJ Community Priority Project Grant,” SDC's Public Relations Manager, Mandel McKulsky said.

The PR manager shared that 164 grants were issued from the agency's first grant call for proposals for the fiscal year and the SDC is ready to issue even more.

“Under the first Grant Call for Proposals, we awarded 164 grants distributed among the four grant facilities with a disbursement total of $9,277,822.24. With grant allocations for this second call being $20 million, more community development committees, parish development committees, local economic initiatives and by extension communities, can benefit from funding. They just need to make use of this opportunity and apply,” McKulsky said.

Applications for the various grants opened on December 30, 2021, and remain open until January 31, 2022. The grants are available for administrative support, for use in the growth and expansion of local economic initiatives and for the implementation of community projects or initiatives.

The applications can be found on the SDC's website at www.sdc.gov.jm and can be returned to the SDC office locations islandwide following completion. Criteria for eligibility for the grant can also be found on the SDC's website.

Applicants are being encouraged to contact their respective Parish Offices for support in completing the various forms.