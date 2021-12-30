$2m worth of ganja seized in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica– The police say they have commenced investigations into the seizure of 750 pounds of ganja valued at $2 million and the arrest of one man in Parottee, St Elizabeth on Wednesday, December 29.

According to information from the Black River Police, the Area 3 Narcotics Division led an operation in the community about 4:50 pm and during a search of a premises several knitted bags of compressed ganja were found.

One man, who was at the property at the time of the seizure, was arrested, the police say.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.