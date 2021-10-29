$3.2b to repair roads in St Andrew East Rural over 20 years, says Juliet Holness

Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness has said that it will cost up to $3.2 billion to repair the road network in her constituency over 20 years.

The figure does not include the Bull Bay area through which the South Coast Highway passes as major work is already taking place there as well as the main road leading to Irish Town.

Holness provided the figure as she made her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday during which she also made the case for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to remain in government.

“The cost to do the infrastructure work for roads only, not (retaining) walls is estimated at $3.2 billion. This would amount to over 20 years of expenditure in any one constituency,” Holness noted.

“I know the Opposition leader (Mark Golding) gets the picture. We need consistently good representation from this prosperity (JLP) government to continue, to ensure sustainable infrastructure projects from conception to completion,” Holness added to sustained applause from her government colleagues.

Continuing, she said “This country deserves prosperity and therefore cannot return to a government of empty pipelines and broken promises. We have improved the travel experience across the constituency with improved roads and bridges”.

In terms of works completed so far, the MP pointed to the Greenvale, Penfield, and Gorges River bridges in addition to what she described as the “Prosperity Highway from Papine to Portland”.

“There is also Harbour View housing scheme, Skyline Drive, Maryland, Freetown, Claremont Road, Passion Gardens, Greenvale Road, Flamstead, Content and Top Road,” she added.

Holness highlighted that the challenges that plague the constituency are many, including environmental weaknesses combined with years of infrastructural neglect which result in major breakaways.