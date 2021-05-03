$300m disbursed under CARE programme still uncollected

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Finance and Public Service says $300 million disbursed for applications under the CARE Programme's core online platform remain uncollected at the remittance agency (Lasco Moneygram).

The ministry outlined in a statement that of the $14 billion disbursed that related to applications to the CARE Programme's core online platform, that were processed, verified and approved, 2.1 per cent ($300 million) remained uncollected.

The ministry noted that since its inception in April 2020, the CARE Programme has successfully disbursed over $17 billion to over 500,000 Jamaicans including the $14 billion applied for through the CARE Programme's core online platform.

These funds, it added, are for SET Cash Grants, General Grants and Compassionate Grants that would have been disbursed to a remittance agency at the request of the applicant. However, the ministry noted that despite months of repeated SMS text messages and phone calls to the phone numbers associated with these applications, and emails to email addresses provided in the applications, these funds remain uncollected.

The ministry said the CARE Programe will make a final attempt by publishing in the Sunday newspapers of May 8 the names of the people on whose behalf these uncollected grants were disbursed.

Beneficiaries are asked to note that the uncollected grants are to be collected at Lasco MoneyGram agencies.

Beneficiaries are required to provide their CARE reference number, TRN and a valid Government issued ID to be able to collect the funds.

Any funds that still remain uncollected from Lasco MoneyGram agencies, in respect of these disbursements, as at May 30 will have to be returned to the Consolidated Fund to ensure compliance with Jamaica's laws and regulations, the ministry said.

Individuals requiring additional information may do so by calling 888-493-2273.