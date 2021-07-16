$30m loss in Cross Roads warehouse fire

Fire on Thursday damaged a warehouse in Cross Roads, St Andrew, leaving an estimated $30 million in losses.

According to the Jamaica Fire Brigade, it is still conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Public Relations Officer for the fire brigade, Emeleo Ebanks confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

He also urged businesses to get their certification from the fire department.

“All businesses need to be inspected and certified by the Jamaica Fire Brigade. So if your business place is not certified by the fire brigade, then clearly you're at risk, so you need to have your place certified,” Ebanks said as he explained that the fire department conducts inspections on a yearly basis.

Candice Haughton