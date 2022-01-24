$3m, cocaine seized in Drumblair, man held

ST ANDREW, Kingston— Police have detained a man following the seizure of more than $3 million and a quantity of cocaine a short while ago.

The man, whose identity the police have declined to release, was held with the money and drugs during an operation at a house in Drumblair, St Andrew.

Head of the Narcotics Division, Superintendent Jervis Moore, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the cocaine weighed about 134 grams.



He said the police are doing further investigations with a view of charging the man in custody. “There are some (other) things we are but he will be charged,” Superintendent Moore said.



More information later