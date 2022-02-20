$4.8-billion for Montego Bay perimeter road project

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Activities under the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project are slated to continue in the upcoming fiscal year with an allotment of $4.8 billion.

The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternate route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay. This will result in less congestion within the city and open up new lands to facilitate structured developments.

The funds, which have been set aside in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, will be used to acquire 50 per cent of the required parcels of land; continue detailed designs and surveys for the perimeter road; continue detailed designs and surveys for the Long Hill Bypass; and plant and maintain 10 hectares of trees.

Up to December 2021 under the project, 10 per cent of land acquisition was completed; preliminary geotechnical investigations were carried out; and preliminary designs were completed.

The project is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Construction Company, with funding from the Government of Jamaica.

It is slated to run from April, 2019 to March, 2023.