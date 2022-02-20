$4.8-billion for Montego Bay perimeter road project

$4.8-billion for Montego Bay perimeter road projectSunday, February 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Activities under the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project are slated to continue in the upcoming fiscal year with an allotment of $4.8 billion.
The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternate route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay. This will result in less congestion within the city and open up new lands to facilitate structured developments.
The funds, which have been set aside in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, will be used to acquire 50 per cent of the required parcels of land; continue detailed designs and surveys for the perimeter road; continue detailed designs and surveys for the Long Hill Bypass; and plant and maintain 10 hectares of trees.
Up to December 2021 under the project, 10 per cent of land acquisition was completed; preliminary geotechnical investigations were carried out; and preliminary designs were completed.
The project is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Construction Company, with funding from the Government of Jamaica.
It is slated to run from April, 2019 to March, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy