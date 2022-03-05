$40 million for athletes preparing for major competition - Grange

$40 million for athletes preparing for major competition - GrangeSaturday, March 05, 2022
The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, says $40 million has been set aside to assist athletes who are preparing for major championships later this year.
According to Grange, the money, in the form of grants, will provide stipends for athletes who are preparing for the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States and the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham, England. The World Championships will be held from July 15-24 while the Commonwealth Games will take place from July 20 - August 8.
Grange shared that the funds are provided by the Government under the Athletes Assistance Programme. She was speaking during Thursday's meeting of Parliament's Standing Finance Committee that examined the $912 billion Estimates of Expenditure for the 2022/23 fiscal year.
“We provided similar support to our athletes for the Olympics and the World Games last year,” Grange told the Committee.
