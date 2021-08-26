$50-million support for banana and plantain farmers

$50-million support for banana and plantain farmersThursday, August 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be providing immediate support of $50 million in input relief, through The Banana Board, to banana and plantain farmers in Portland and St Mary.
This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, at a virtual media briefing held at the ministry's Hope Gardens offices on Wednesday.
“We have to get that sector back up and running as quickly as possible. We were on a growth trajectory, in fact our production numbers for bananas have increased our production numbers for plantain increased by 25 per cent and, importantly, our export numbers for banana have gone up significantly,” Green said.
According to the ministry, the plantain and banana farmers in the eastern part of the country were among the worst affected by Tropical Storm Grace on August 17 resulting in a 29 per cent loss to the industries.
Noting that the total loss to the industries is about $300 million, Green emphasised the urgent need to help the farmers to get back into production.
St Thomas, Portland and St Mary were among the five hardest-hit parishes with preliminary estimates of losses amounting to over $500 million.
