$55m for participants in Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has revealed that the Government has plans to disburse $55 million to athletes, coaches, and officials who participated in the recent Summer and Winter Olympic Games and in the Paralympics.

“Jamaica is joining other countries which reward those who represent them at the Olympics with honorariums. Appreciation Grants will be for those who represented Jamaica at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Paralympics, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,” Grange said.

“The level of awards was determined based on individual placement, from gold medal winner to non-finalist; coaches, and other supporting staff. 93 persons will be rewarded valued at approximately $55 million."

“The honorariums are $1.650 million for each gold medal won; $1.35 million for each silver medal won and $800,000 for each bronze medal won," she added. “Finalists set to receive $600,000; relay finalists, $500,000; and non-finalists, $350,000."

Coaches and massage therapists are set to receive $350,000 while team managers and doctors should get $200,000.

Grange made the announcement at the official media launch of the GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium, on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The Sport Minister announced also that as part of the celebrations for Jamaica 60th Independence Anniversary, “We will be awarding sixty scholarships to 60 sixty athletes. 'Sixty for 60'. Details will be announced at a later date.”

Grange said ISSA continued to set a very high standard in terms of sports organisation and management each year.

“In 2020, after the decision was made to cancel Champs, there was major disappointment by athletes, parents, coaches, schools, alumni and every sport-loving Jamaican. Many were uncertain about last year's staging of Champs but again this team of school principals organised themselves within the very strict protocols outlined and produced a spectacular show with Jamaica College and Edwin Allen High School winning the titles," she said.

“I want to congratulate you Mr Wellington and your team for partnering with my Ministry in the discussions held last year that focused on providing solutions for the resumption of school sports," Grange said.

“The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships has become a special calendar event not only for Jamaicans but for other sport enthusiasts, administrators, athletes, school groups and media houses and talent scouts all over the world."

Pointing out that the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships has been “marked as the foundation of Jamaica's athletic prowess" Grange shared that with improvements in the field events, "the future of track and field in Jamaica is secure."



“This speaks to the development of the Championships and indicates the tremendous growth in our high school programmes, coached primarily by our home-grown coaches. There is another reason why Champs this year is special. Just one week after Champs, Jamaica will be hosting CARIFTA. Many of the athletes from Champs are expected to be on show again at CARIFTA, where the President of World Athletics Lord Sebastian Coe has confirmed his attendance," Grange revealed.

Taking the opportunity to remind sport event organisers that despite the withdrawal of the executive powers under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), the Minister said vigilance must be maintained.



“This also goes for athletes, coaches, officials and all who support the hosting of these events. The risks are still there, so as you welcome spectators for the first time since 2019, I urge you to continue to set the example and maintain the very high standard of organisation that you have set for yourself and which we also expect of you," she said.