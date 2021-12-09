$7.7m worth of ganja seized by JDF Coast Guard in St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard has seized approximately 1,940 lbs of compressed ganja during an operation in St Catherine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $7,760,000.

Reports are that on December 8, the coast guard was on an anti-narcotics operation in the Salt Pond area in the parish when a canoe with what appeared to be contraband was recovered.

The contraband and the vessel were seized and the Narcotics Police Division was then notified of the seizure.

Meanwhile, the security forces continue to urge people to call the JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 to assist in ridding the country of criminal activity.