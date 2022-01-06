$75 million Lotto jackpot winner plans to pay off mother's mortgage

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The newest Lotto millionaire is counting his win as a blessing as he says he plans to use his money to transform the lives of his immediate family members.

Mr Mckenzie bought the winning ticket at Liz's Lotto in Portmore, St Catherine on December 8 to secure a $75 million payout.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 30.

McKenzie said he wants to use his winnings to transform the lives of his loved ones and revealed that paying off his mother's mortgage will be among the number of personal issues he plans to address.

“I want to make life comfortable for me and my immediate family. I want to make life a little different for the people closest to me. Make things easier,” he said while sharing how those closest to him helped him nab the $75 million.

“Most of the numbers, well some of them, are a combination of numbers having to do with people that are important in my life like their date of birth etc. They mean something to me.”

In a release from Supreme Ventures, McKenzie encouraged his fellow gamers to remain optimistic about their chances of winning.

“Based on my attitude and drive, I have always felt like I would get somewhere based on my ambition. But never in my wildest dreams would I think that I would win. I just knew it was possible. So the only thing I can really say is to maintain a positive attitude and mind and see where it goes. You can never tell but dreams do come true,” he said.

