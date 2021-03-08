$9.4m ganja bust in Alligator Pond

$9.4m ganja bust in Alligator PondMonday, March 08, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police on Saturday seized approximately 2,358 pounds of compressed ganja during a joint police/military operation along the South Coast Road in Alligator Pond, Manchester.
Reports are that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when a section of the coastline was searched and 45 knitted bags and three buckets containing compressed ganja were seen.
The police said the illicit drug, which weighed approximately 2,358 pounds, has an estimated street value of $9,432,000.
No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.
Investigation continues.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy