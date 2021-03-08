$9.4m ganja bust in Alligator Pond

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police on Saturday seized approximately 2,358 pounds of compressed ganja during a joint police/military operation along the South Coast Road in Alligator Pond, Manchester.

Reports are that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when a section of the coastline was searched and 45 knitted bags and three buckets containing compressed ganja were seen.

The police said the illicit drug, which weighed approximately 2,358 pounds, has an estimated street value of $9,432,000.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.