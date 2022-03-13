Carifta: Blake runs PB to win U20 800m at Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica College's J'Voughnn Blake stamped his class on the field when he ran a big personal best 1:47.62 seconds to win the Under-20 boys 800m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Blake ran away from the field over the final lap, beating his previous personal best 1:48.89 seconds and under his season's best 1:51.24 seconds to move up to third in the World Under-20 rankings.

St Elizabeth Technical's Adrian Nethersole was second in 1:50.15 seconds and St Jago High's Tafar-Hi Hinds third in 1:50/22 seconds.

Rushana Dwyer of Edwin Allen won the Under- 20 girls race, stopping the clock at 2:09.31 seconds, her best ever time, beating Holmwood Technical's Samantha Pryce- 2:10.02 seconds and Kishay Rowe of Alphansus Davis High- 2:10.42 seconds.

Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown won the Under-17 boys race in 1:57.76 seconds, ahead of Jamaica College's Rasheed Pryce- 1:58.91 seconds and St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green- 1:58.95 seconds.

Andrene Peart of Holmwood Technical took the Under -17 girls event in 2:13.55 seconds, finishing ahead of Hydel High's Ricaria Campbell- 2:14.92 seconds and Vere Technical's LaTanya Johnson- 2:14.97 seconds.

-Paul A Reid