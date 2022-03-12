Carifta: Calabar's Lawrence wins U20 shot put over Young

#Carifta: Calabar's Lawrence wins U20 shot put over YoungSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence and Edwin Allen's Christopher Young predictably finished first and second in the Under 20 boys shot put at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Friday.
In a preview of what is expected to be one of the highlights of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys Champs next month, Lawrence took a big psychological lead over World Under 20 leader Young, getting the winning throw of 19.29m in the final round, just two centimetres ahead of Young in a dramatic finale.
Young, who threw 20.20m earlier in February, led from the first round with 19.27m but fouled all three second-round throws, leaving the door open for Lawrence to pip him on the line.
Kingston College's Altwayne Bedward was third with 17.55m.
Despiro Wray of Kingston College won the Under 17 event with 14.23m, ahead of William Knibb's Wensett Brown- 13.02m and Clarendon College's Trent Morris- 11.84m.
The Camperdown High twins Britannia and Britannie Johnson were first and second respectively in the Under 20 girls shot put; Britannia winning with a personal best 14.65m, skipping one place up to ninth on the World Athletics rankings.
Britannie's 13.32m was just ahead of St Jago High's Tafada Wright's 13.28m.
Edwin Allen's Asia McKay won the Under 17 girls high jump, clearing 1.68m to beat Wolmers Girls' Danielle Noble - 1.65m and Excelsior's Rhianna Lugg- 1.60m.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy