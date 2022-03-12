Carifta: Calabar's Lawrence wins U20 shot put over Young

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence and Edwin Allen's Christopher Young predictably finished first and second in the Under 20 boys shot put at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Friday.

In a preview of what is expected to be one of the highlights of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys Champs next month, Lawrence took a big psychological lead over World Under 20 leader Young, getting the winning throw of 19.29m in the final round, just two centimetres ahead of Young in a dramatic finale.

Young, who threw 20.20m earlier in February, led from the first round with 19.27m but fouled all three second-round throws, leaving the door open for Lawrence to pip him on the line.

Kingston College's Altwayne Bedward was third with 17.55m.

Despiro Wray of Kingston College won the Under 17 event with 14.23m, ahead of William Knibb's Wensett Brown- 13.02m and Clarendon College's Trent Morris- 11.84m.

The Camperdown High twins Britannia and Britannie Johnson were first and second respectively in the Under 20 girls shot put; Britannia winning with a personal best 14.65m, skipping one place up to ninth on the World Athletics rankings.

Britannie's 13.32m was just ahead of St Jago High's Tafada Wright's 13.28m.

Edwin Allen's Asia McKay won the Under 17 girls high jump, clearing 1.68m to beat Wolmers Girls' Danielle Noble - 1.65m and Excelsior's Rhianna Lugg- 1.60m.

