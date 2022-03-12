Carifta: Cole wins Under-20 long jump

#Carifta: Cole wins Under-20 long jumpSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 champion Serena Cole pencilled in her name on the Jamaican team to the CARIFTA Games after winning the Under-20 girls long jump on Friday's opening day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.
Cole of Edwin Allen High, who was part of the Jamaican gold medal-winning team at the World Under 20 in Kenya last year, won with a jump of 5.84m, beating St Andrew High's Jo-Anna Pinnock on 5.80m and St Jago High's Kay-Lagay Clarke in third with 5.74m.
Hydel High's Natassia Burrell won the Under-17 girls shot put with a world Under-18 leading 13.84m, well ahead of St Jago High's Kimeka Smith - 12.02m and Edwin Allen's Dionjah Shaw third with 11.45m.
Kingston College's Aaron McKenzie won the Under-17 boys high jump with a clearance of 2.00m, Jamaica College's Chavez Penn was second with 1.95m and Cornwall College's Patrick Rose Green was third with 1.80m.
-Paul A Reid
