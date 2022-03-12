Carifta: Daley, Clayton win Under-20 100m titles

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Herbert Morrison's DeAndre Daley and Edwin Allen's Tia Clayton were crowned boys' and girls' Under-20 100m champions after recording upset wins on Saturdays' second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

After promising much from Friday's preliminary rounds, the youngsters delivered with brilliant sprinting, whetting the appetites for the ISSA/GraceKennedy boys' and girls' Championships as well as the CARIFTA Games both set for Kingston, a week apart in April.

A week after winning the Western Champs double, Daley showed brilliant form to catch and pass the fast starters on the line, winning with 10.32 seconds (-1.6m/s).

Favourite Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen was second in 10.36 seconds and Kingston College's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie was third in 10.40 seconds.

Sandrey Davidson of St Catherine who won the national junior title last year was fourth in 10.43 seconds.

Tia Clayton, the supposedly slower of the Clayton twins turned the tables on her sister Tina, the World Under-20 champion with Serena Cole third, a clean sweep for Edwin Allen High.

A scant .02 seconds separated the top three with Tia running 11.49 seconds, Tina-11.50 seconds and Cole-11.51 seconds, all season best marks, with Hydel High's Kerrica Hill fourth in 11.59 seconds.

The top four had won the gold medal at the World Athletics Under -20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last year in a national record 42.94 seconds.

Gary Card of Wolmer's Boys' won the Under -17 title, running 10.93 seconds (-1.9m/s) to hold off Calabar's Shaquane Gordon-10.99 seconds with Spot Valley High's Romario Hines third in 11.20 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge who led after the prelims on Friday, ran a personal best 12.03 seconds (-0.9m/s) to win the girls' Under -17 title, beating St Jago High's Camoy Binger- 12.11 seconds and Hydel High's Shemonique Hazel who lost her form badly in the final 10 meters and was third in 12.25 seconds.

-Paul A Reid