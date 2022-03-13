Carifta: Hibbert extends world lead with massive triple jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert atoned for his mishap in the Under-20 boys long jump on Friday with a massive personal best of 16.56m (0.6m/s) to win the triple jump on Sunday's third and final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

His jump was the biggest ever for a junior on Jamaican soil as it is second only to James Beckford's national junior record 17.29m set in Arizona in 1994 and ahead of Obrien Wasome's 16.39m set in 2016.

Hibbert was third in the long jump but made no mistake in the hop step and jump as he got off to a fast start with 16.40m (1.5m/s) to beat his previous best of 16.10m before ending his day after just two jumps.

Petersfield High's Royan Walters who was second in the long jump, got a second runner-up spot as he had a mark of 15.22m (1.5m/s) in the triple jump with Rajaun Ricketts of Jamaica College third with 15.03m.

Chavez Penn of Jamaica College won the Under-17 boys triple jump with a best mark of 14.02m (2.0m/s) beating his teammate Euan Young-13.74m (0.8m/s) with Kesean-Jordan Rhooms of Cornwall College third with 13.29m (1.3m/s).

St Andrew High's Jo-Anna Pinnock won the Under -20 girls triple jump with 12.30m (1.7m/s), beating Petersfield High's Tawani Murray- 11.98m (-02m/s) and Kay-lagay Clarke of St Jago-11.94m (0.6m/s).

Spot Valley High's Shenell Cole won the Under-17 girls javelin with 31.85m, Holmwood Technical's Regena Case was second with 27.95m and Natassia Burrell of Hydel was third with 26.20m.

Paul A Reid