Carifta: Hill runs World Under-20 lead in hurdles prelims

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hydel High's Kerrica Hill ran a World Under-20 lead and season's best 13.48 (0.0m/s) seconds to take the lead in the Under-20 girls 100m hurdles after the preliminary rounds on Sunday's final day of the three-day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's Carifta Games Trials at the National Stadium.

The finals in all four age groups will be run later this afternoon as the event comes to a close.

Hill's time is faster than the previous World Under-20 lead 13.67 seconds set by Le Hsu of Taipei on February 26th and beat Petersfield High's Alexis James who had the third-fastest time overall, a season's best 13.56 seconds with Hydel's Oneka Wilson, who won her heat in 13.68 seconds (0.1m/s), and Shania Myers, also of Hydel-13.87 seconds, also advancing.

Dishaun Lamb of Calabar High ran a season's best 13.97 seconds (-1.2m/s) to lead the Under-20 boys' race with St Jago's Jahvel Granville also going under 14.00 seconds with a 13.98 seconds (-2.4m/s) time.

Kingston College's Amontae Wray ran 14.03 seconds (-2.3m/s), St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake 14.17 seconds (-1.2m/s) were also among the leaders.

Daniel Wright of Excelsior High ran 13.88 seconds (-0.1m/s) and leads the Under-17 boys' event, followed by Calabar High's Shaquane Gordon- 13.98 seconds (-1.4m/s), and two Kington College athletes, Daniel Clarke 14.14 seconds (-0.1m/s) and Jadan Campbell- 14.17 seconds (-1.4m/s).

-Paul A Reid