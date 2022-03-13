Carifta: World lead for Petersfield's James at Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Petersfield High's Alexis James clocked a new personal best and World Under -20 leading 13.16 seconds (0.8m/s) to win the girls' Under- 20 100m hurdles event on Sunday's final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

The Western Champs record holder, who had set a personal best of 13.56 seconds in the preliminaries on Sunday morning, returned in the afternoon to hold off Hydel High's Oneka Wilson, who also ran lifetime best 13.22 seconds, lowering the 13.36 seconds she ran last year at the World Under -20 Championships.

Kerrica Hill, who was the previous World Under -20 leader with 13.40 seconds, was third in 13.25 seconds.

St Jago High's Jahvel Granville ran a personal best 13.65 seconds (0.5m/s) to win the boys' Under -20 event, edging his teammate Demario Prince- 13.77 seconds with St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake third in 13.91 seconds.

Kingston College's Amonte Wray was well- placed before he hit a hurdle and failed to finish the race.

Jadan Cambell of Kingston College won the Under -17 boys event, running 13.57 seconds (1.0m/s), Calabar High's Shaquane Gordon was second in 13.68 seconds and Kingston College's Daniel Clarke third in 13.94 seconds.

St Jago High's Bryana Davidson won the Under -17 girls race in 13.52 seconds (0.5m/s), ahead of Hydel High's Jody-Ann Daley- 13.62 seconds and St Jago's Briana Campbell- 13.74 seconds.

Paul A Reid