KlansmanGangTrial: Witness identifies voice in audio recordings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The ongoing trial of the 33 alleged members of the Klansman gang which should have Wednesday morning heard the first set of recordings of purported conversations between alleged members of the gang was prematurely adjourned for discussions to be held in Chambers.

Trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes made the decision following certain indications by witness number one, who was recalled by the prosecution this morning.

Witness number one, a former gang member turned Crown witness, who appeared via live video link was being led through the first few seconds of one of the audio files when he indicated difficulties hearing.

“I know that person is City Puss," the witness said before proceeding to make certain indications to the judge. Members of the media have, however, been cautioned against publicising the witness's statements to the trial judge.

Based on that indication, however, the court rose for 15 minutes for discussions between prosecutors and the defense.

On resuming, the chief justice indicated that the trial would be adjourned and retreated to his chambers for a case management conference.

Witness number one had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

The witness, who said he started working with the police undercover in 2018 while Bryan was incarcerated to help dismantle the gang, said the third handset was given to him by a member of the gang on Bryan's orders.

He said he downloaded a call recording app to automatically tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

The Crown, at the beginning of February, had managed to enter the last of three cellular phones with the purported incriminating conversations between the gangsters into evidence along with three compact discs on which the individual audio files from the phones were burnt and a fourth compact disc which is a compilation of all the audio.

On Tuesday, the three transcripts of the recordings which had been blocked earlier in the ongoing trial, were successfully tendered and admitted into evidence.

The matter resumes Thursday at 10:00 am.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis