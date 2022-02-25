WATCH : #UpNext - Phantum Boss building a legacy with dancehall music

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Up-and–coming artiste Phantum Boss has entered the dancehall arena with the hope of leaving a legacy for those who will come after him.

The artiste, whose given name is Akeam Martin, stated that his journey in the music industry began in 2010 after being influenced by several entertainers such as I-Octane, who he was around a lot at the time.

Phantum Boss says what sets him apart is his desire to do good music, not just about being in the spotlight.

“The whole vibe and characteristics of Phantum Boss is what differentiate me from other artistes. I am not a limelight person; not about the hype. I like the creativity and the message you can share using dancehall music,” Phantum Boss said.

“The hype is just for the moment, and I am focused on the achievements I can get in music and creating a legacy,” he continued.

With songs such as Block Yah which was released in August 2021, and Style Unique, which has a video out now, Phantum Boss describes a lifestyle that many can relate to.

“Block Yah is the song that everybody love right now because it is talking about everything that is happening around us. We are out, a build weed, drinking and enjoying ourselves, enjoying life, and just achieving things. We just on the block and we just holding a vibe,” the 28-year-old said.

The Portmore, St Catherine-based artiste added that his music is heavily influenced by established artistes such as Vybz Kartel, Squash, Chronic Law, and Masicka. With these artistes as guides and his own talents, Phantum Boss says there is no limit to what he can achieve.

“There is no limit to my music, there is a lot to achieve so I am doing what I can to achieve what I can out of music. It is a passion for me, it was never an option; music is my life right now,” he said.

When asked how he came up with the name 'Phantum Boss' he stated that it was given to him by a friend.

“A friend gave me that name from when I was younger because I always come out wearing black at night and him seh, 'why you a move suh bredda like you a phantom' and they called me that since. I have been working with that name until I took the music thing seriously and I put on the 'Boss' to it because we a do we own thing and we nuh too follow,” the artiste disclosed.

He shared that his complete focus is now on creating more music that people can sing along and vibe to, and releasing them on the different platforms to keep creating fan base. Phantum Boss' music can be found on Spotify, audiomack and YouTube.