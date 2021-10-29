'A cruel policy': Vaccine mandates inhumane, say unvaccinated workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Inhumane, unconstitutional and unconscionable are how several unvaccinated Jamaicans are describing the COVID-19 vaccine policies of their respective employers.

Private sector companies across the island have issued vaccination mandates to staff with an ultimatum that employees get vaccinated or provide regular PCR tests which cost in excess of J$20,000.

OBSERVER ONLINE spoke to three unvaccinated individuals who have so far failed to comply with their employers' mandate and are grappling with loss of income and other benefits. While two of them are at loggerheads with their employers regarding their employment status, one was terminated for failing to comply with the vaccination directive.

Anastasia Burke* said initially her private sector company had taken the route of encouraging its employees to get vaccinated and enforcing the COVID-19 protocols. But then came a change in direction and employees were given a deadline to get vaccinated or, instead, present an exemption letter or a PCR test every two weeks at their own expense.

"As it developed, we got an email and got a deadline [to get vaccinated] and I was waiting to see how it would happen, [be]cause I was like, 'They have to let me go then', and after the deadline passed, they sent out an email to say I was placed on vacation leave and then unpaid leave after that," Burke told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"I still receive emails and stuff from the company and we were paid in full [when placed on leave], so I don't know what's gonna happen from here," she explained.

The uncertainty has left her bracing for “difficult” times ahead.

"Well because I got paid in full... I haven't felt the full brunt of it yet, but it's gonna be very difficult because they also give us benefits... It's just kinda hard to know that in the [COVID] pandemic you have to lose your job, because you don't want to get vaccinated against a virus that... we not sure about," she explained.

Ariel Hamilton* says she intends to get the COVID-19 vaccine at some point, but is holding out due to what she indicated has been a heavy-handed approach by the company with which she is employed as a contract worker.

She refuses to be “bullied” into taking the jab.

"One month was given to get vaccinated and update HR (human resources of the company), because after that date, they will not allow the employees to come on the premises or your salary would be comprised and that would actually be [for] both part-time and full time workers," she outlined.

"... When the period for me to come in arrived, I hadn't and they immediately replaced me with someone in that position. So, I sent an email to HR to say that I am so grateful that you guys have identified someone to go in my position and I will update you as to when I take it [the vaccine].

Hamilton admitted that other income sources have given her a financial cushion to absorb the fallout.

"Now some people don't have a choice because they don't have additional income. I have additional income... I cannot live like that. I wasn't grown to just take s%$t," charged Hamilton.

"I am the keeper of my body. So when a company tells me that I cannot… it's very inhumane. There is zero empathy and that's the problem that I have with companies that are doing that," she continued.

"How dare you look at me and give me... an ultimatum and not even say to those who have concerns or issues 'let us have a conversation'. You nuh come in and talk to us; is either hell or high water," she argued.

It is a different situation for Gregory Francis*, as he was terminated by his employer – a popular rural area hardware company. He was employed as a warehouse assistant.

He said that, ironically, his boss had initially "bashed the COVID-19 vaccines" but eventually had a change of heart due to the deaths of close friends from the virus.

"In September, him (the boss) come to us and say get vaccinated or leave. This is a man where mi go a him house and him wife nice to me and she respect me. On September 25, the man come to me and say mi nuffi come back cause him hear say mi nah tek vaccine and mi say to him say, 'Boss a my body enuh and mi nuh ready yet'," he recounted.

Francis' explanations meant nothing for his employer of five years; he was fired after receiving his final fortnightly payment. Additionally, he received no additional payment for his years of service at the hardware store.

"Yuh know mi really feel away trust mi because dis man preach 'gainst vaccine and him change him mind and now fire we and do something unconstitutional. Alright nuh, give us likkle time to contemplate it nuh," Francis said, alleging that three more male employees were similarly terminated from the hardware and quickly replaced.

“Right now it nuh easy fi mi. A farming and little days' work mi turn to fi survive fi mi and mi two pickney dem and even the same boss wife we meet mi a Ochi (Ocho Rios) and she give mi little tings and she neva want take the vaccine either, a force she get force by him (the boss) fi take it. Yuh think a lot of people want take it? No, a force dem a get force," he said.

Francis said he is infuriated by his employer's decision to terminate his services due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

Asked why he opted to refuse the jab, the 33-year-old said he made a decision to wait a year to see the impact of the drug on those who took it.

"Mi a nuh anti-vaxx. Right now if the Cuban one [vaccine] come mi tek it without any question ask, but dem foreign one yah mi nuh trust right about now. Mi know people it affect, so mi just a wait a year," he said, suggesting that he has always adhered to the COVID-19 protocols to protect himself and those around him.

Burke had a similar stance when quizzed as to why she has not taken a brand of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

"I am fully immunised from birth and I have the little scar that all Jamaicans have that have marked us for life... This [COVID-19 vaccine] one is a little too forced without getting all the details. I am not anti-vaxx, but I am just not so sure about this one," she explained.

She also alluded to positions first echoed worldwide, including in Jamaica, by authorities, who initially denounced any ideas of mandatory vaccines, claiming that those arguments were "conspiracy theories".

"... But now it has come to fruition, and it's leading me more and more to wonder if it's really about health or it's really about getting people to do something that they don't really want to do, and then there are reports all over the world about persons having negative reactions to it (the vaccines)," she reasoned.

"Shouldn't we have a system in place to test if we have underlying issues and then we say this person can get vaxxed or this person can't... and it's a risk I don't want to take? I think I should have a choice about it.

"Protests happening in other countries regarding this vaccine; persons are walking off jobs. What's that for? ... It can't just be about conspiracy theories, it has to be more," she suggested.

Amid those arguments, Burke underscored that she was not against the coronavirus vaccines.

"It's not because I am against being vaccinated. I am fully immunised from birth, a part from this vaccine. I have also been adhering to all of the [COVID-19] protocols, and I even used online shopping to get my groceries to my home now. I try to minimise how much I go out, because I care about the health of my fellow Jamaicans as well," she asserted.

"You should be able to make your own health choices. If you have to adhere to certain rules not to put persons at risk, then so be it. It's not like we walking around seeing people dropping down and the street and whatever," she added.

Hamilton, too, was adamant that she was not an anti-vaxxer.

"For me, I am not vaccinated and I am not anti-vaxx. I believe there is a cohort of persons that are not mentioned, who, not because they didn't take the vaccine, means that they are anti-vaxx. That part isn't being highlighted where persons are not necessarily against the vaccine. There could be concerns for that I am who I am and I am in charge of my life," she suggested.

"Why would I be quick to take a vaccine that has so much controversy over it and take it at a time like this when I have even refused blood transfusion after a time when I've lost a lot of blood when I had my daughter?" questioned Hamilton.

"I would have been more open if they said, 'For those who have concerns or those who are not comfortable, kindly have a consultation with our HR department so we can move forward on this in the matter.' So even if they stood firm on it, I could respect it because then I would have felt like I was being treated like a human being who have rights," she said.

In the meantime, Burke says she is remaining positive despite not knowing where she stands employment wise with her company.

"I am a very positive person. I have been seeking out other employers who don't have this vaccine mandate, but I am worried about those employers as well, because I know pretty soon the government is going to move to mandating it across the island," she pointed out.

"I would say to them (companies) 'have a heart and really think about this'," Burke said in relation to entities imposing vaccines mandates on their employees.

The whole situation, she said, has opened her eyes "spiritually, because even though it's not any 'Mark of the Beast' its pretty close to something like that and It's a test to mankind".

"I think pretty soon these vaccine mandates will have to go because mi nuh think people like it," she opined.

According to Hamilton, entities should strive to create a more "holistic environment" for persons like herself who fall into the category of being "pro-body and pro-choice".

"We are putting a lot of highlight on the anti-vaxxers who are just saying, 'No, No', for no apparent reason. I am not anti-vaxx. I am pro-me. I am pro-my-life and pro-my-decision," she stated.

*Name changed upon request