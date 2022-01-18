'American Man' from St James reported missing

'American Man' from St James reported missingTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica –Twenty-seven-year-old Alphanso Willocks, otherwise called 'American Man', of Glendevon, St James, has been missing since Monday, January 17.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Willocks was last seen at a clinic in Montego Bay, St James. When last seen he was dressed in a grey shirt with blue stripes, blue shorts and orange slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing Willocks' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police Station at 876-684, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
