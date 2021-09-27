'Badmind!' Vaz dismisses calls by PNP for US visa waiver explanation

'Badmind!' Vaz dismisses calls by PNP for US visa waiver explanationMonday, September 27, 2021
|
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz has dismissed calls by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) for him to explain the circumstances relating to the waiver on his recently re-issued US visa.
Vaz' visa was revoked by the US in November 2019, but last week he was reissued a new B1/B2 visa with an annotation.
In a release on Saturday, the PNP stated that the annotation affixed to Vaz' visa requires urgent clarity, saying If he refuses to provide full disclosure on the matter, he should either resign or be removed from the cabinet.
"... This visa contains an annotation that reads '212(SMALL D) (3) (A) WAIVER of 212 (A) (2C) (1)' which is a provision that, under US immigration law, applied to controlled substance traffickers or their knowing aiders and abettors," the party claimed.
However, Vaz has maintained that he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.
“You will recall that when my visa was revoked, I made a commitment to the people of Jamaica that I will keep them informed on the progress of my appeal. Well, that's what I have done, in an open, transparent and honest way,” Vaz said in a Nationwide Radio interview.
“Badmind can never and will never prosper...To my conspirators, political and otherwise, I say see you on a flight soon,” he added.
No formal reason was given for the revocation. However, former US Ambassador Donald Tapia has since declared that a full investigation by local and American law enforcement agencies found no evidence that Vaz had any involvement or connection with illegal narcotics.
