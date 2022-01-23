'Devil', 'Peppa' and 'Boxer' among 10 wanted for crimes in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Several men have been listed as wanted in connection with a number of serious crimes committed in St Catherine. The men are being urged to turn themselves in immediately to the Portmore Police.

They are:

-Sheldon Wright, otherwise called 'Bwoy', 27, of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11. He is wanted in connection with a murder in Naggo Head, St Catherine as well as illegal possession of firearm. The police understand that he frequents Naggo Head and Bridgeport in St Catherine as well as Spanish Town Road in Kingston 111.

-Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called 'Boxer', 26, of Ponzy Crescent, Longsville Park in Clarendon. He is wanted for absconding bail.

-Mario Barnes, otherwise called 'Cheson', 24, of Golf, Gregory Park in St Catherine. He is wanted for a murder committed in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

-Marlon Barnett, otherwise called 'Shortman' or 'Jamo', 41, of Golf, Gregory Park in St Catherine and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston. He is wanted in relation to a shooting in Central Village in St Catherine.

-Barington Campbell, otherwise called 'Coolie', 32, of Central Road in Central Village, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in Central Village, St Catherine.

-Marky Mitchell, otherwise called 'Puddie', of Pen Way, Passagefort in St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

-Marcus Mitchell, of Pen Way in Passagefort, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

-Manton Brown, 41, of Aires Close in Portmore, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in April 2017.

-Damion Henry, otherwise called 'Devil', 21, of Burke Road in Old Harbour, St. Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a 2013 murder. He frequents Darliston in Westmoreland and Portmore, St. Catherine.

-Stokely Collins, otherwise called 'Peppa', 49, of Windsor Heights in Central Village, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in March 2020. The police understand that he frequents Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Citizens are also being reminded that they will face prosecution if they harbour fugitives.