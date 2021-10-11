'Disappointing' vaccination programme tainted with political bias - Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Opposition leader Mark Golding has alleged that the vaccination rollout has been tainted with political bias, claiming that Pfizer vaccines were being administered in areas controlled by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

"The country was led to believe that the Pfizer vaccines were no longer available because supplies have been fully utilised," said Golding at a People's National Party (PNP) press conference on Monday.

"Yet in other places, we were told the Pfizer vaccines have been made available, and indeed, in communities and in divisions where the governing party has political control," he added.

Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, claimed at the virtual press conference that the Pfizer vaccines were being administered at the Kitson Town Health Centre in Dr Christopher Tufton's St Catherine West Central constituency, for example.

Tufton, who is the Minister of Health and Wellness, has not responded to the allegations which were first raised last week.

Dunstan Bryan, Permanent Secretary in the Tufton's Ministry, had confirmed last week that over 800 doses of Pfizer vaccines were still in stock in the island.

For Golding, the national vaccination programme must not be politicised.

"We feel that the politicisation of the vaccination programme would be disastrous for this country. It needs to be a national programme with all hands on deck, and we do not want to see any hint that it is being used for campaigning for political purposes or in any other way than an all Jamaica, one Jamaica effort," he declared.

Earlier, Golding argued that Jamaica's vaccination rollout "has been disappointing, to say the least.

"Jamaica ranks near the very bottom in the region in terms of the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, and the daily number of persons who are getting vaccinated, despite the various blitzes, is way behind what is necessary to achieve the desired target," he claimed.