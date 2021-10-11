Reputed gangster 'Dog Paw' shot dead by police

Reputed gangster 'Dog Paw' shot dead by policeMonday, October 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reputed gang leader Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton was shot and killed by police on Monday afternoon.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Constabulary Communication Unit, confirmed the shooting.
“The police got reports that there was a car traveling around in Elletson Flats with armed men. The police accosted them, the men opened fire at the police who returned fire. Dog Paw was shot and killed, his body was discovered in the car, and an illegal firearm was also retrieved,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Linton, who was in 2013 sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm, was freed earlier this year after his conviction was quashed in the Court of Appeal. His co-accused, Micah Allen, who was similarly charged and sentenced, was also freed in the high court.
In June, Linton was hospitalised after being shot by gunmen in the Cane River area of Bull Bay, St Andrew.
