'Education is extremely important', top composer tells Jamaican creatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Renowned composer Clement Ishmael is urging Jamaican students with a passion for the creative industry to maintain focus on their education in order to hone their skills.

The British-born Canadian World Music Supervisor for Disney's The Lion King made the charge while giving the keynote address at Thursday's Jamaica Creative Career Expo hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Ishmael, a graduate of the University of Toronto and Royal Conservatory of Music, noted that some Jamaican creatives have attained qualification in traditional fields, while now engaging in their passion of acting and music among other areas.

"Education is extremely important," he told those gathered at the expo, where several panelists gave advice to local creatives.

"You have to study hard to get where you are and I know all these people who are performing hard on stage who are performing in Jamaica, have very important jobs, but it is so difficult to be a musician, an artist, and a creator," Ishmael said.

"You have to have your law degree, your chemistry degree, whatever it is, that seems to me, the growing concern of Jamaica, so it's really important to survive as an artist and it is very difficult," he continued.

To that end, Ishmael says he wants to be part of the process to offer encouragement and financial support to persons in that industry who need it to achieve.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that many Jamaican creatives were among persons across the globe flying the flag for the Caribbean island.

In fact, three of those Jamaican individuals living in London, UK are friends of the renowned composer. According to Ishmael, he advised them of his trip to the island to speak to locals and each of them gave messages to be shared with locals.

The first message was from Shelley Maxwell, a movement director and choreographer.

“This is what Shelley says, 'Believe in yourself and what you have to offer. That self belief will provide the important fuel for the long path to realising your dreams'," read Ishamel.

The words of inspiration from the second Jamaican was sent by David Blake, a dancer, actor and singer.

"This is what David says,... 'Bloom wherever you have been planted by taking advantage of the opportunities you have in life and most of all be grateful'," stated Ishmael.

The final word of advice read by the British-Canadian composer was from Joanna Francis, an actor and singer.

"This is what Joanna says: 'Take that chance even if it's a road less travelled. You can never win a battle you've never fought and you will never predict the outcome of something you've never tried. No journey taken in life is void of risk, so you might as well choose to take said risk on something that makes you happy and fulfills you completely," he read.