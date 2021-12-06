'I am not worried about KC,' declares Camperdown coach

For the third season in a row, Camperdown High and Kingston College (KC) will meet in the quarterfinal round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition.

Camperdown High have finished top of Group B while KC have finished top of Group C and they are likely to be joined by Kingston Technical High and Calabar High in what would be a tough quarterfinal group.

In the two previous seasons, Camperdown have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Manning Cup by KC, but this season, Camperdown head coach Donovan Lofters is not worried about the men in purple and white.

“I am not worried about KC, because I plan to reach the semifinals before I meet KC, so I am not worried about KC,” he said after his team came back from being 1-3 down to Excelsior High at half time to draw 3-3 and finish the first round of the competition unbeaten.

Aware that it could well come down to a showdown against KC, Lofters says that his team would get the job done this time around, should it come to that.

“If it comes down to that it would be the third year straight. And I know I am not three times salt, I am three times lucky,” he laughed.

The Camperdown head coach was also delighted to deny another nemesis in Excelsior High what would have been a sure spot in the quarterfinals had they won the game that they led 3-1 at half time.

“Coming 3-3 against Excelsior is always a pleasure. No matter how well Camperdown is playing, Excelsior is our nemesis. They have always been our nemesis, from the 1960's, '70's, 80's, so coming back against an Excelsior team that needed to win, from two goals down, I can't be more pleased.”

The game on Saturday was the sternest test that Camperdown had faced all season, being two goals down and in terrible weather conditions with 45 minutes to play. The capacity to retrieve the situation was quite pleasing to Lofters.

“I am very, very happy. I like that we have shown some character. No matter what we never say die and that is one of the things I was hoping to see. I was looking to see if they have that in them and they showed that they have that in them, so I am very happy moving forward,” he said.

Both Camperdown and KC will know their two other quarterfinal opponents when the final set of games are played in Group A and Group C.