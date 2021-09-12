'I can never forget Gilbert'

Thirty-three years after Hurricane Gilbert made landfall in Jamaica, 73-year-old Esmine Sylvester can still remember hearing the whistle of the wind before a section of her roof went flying. Minutes before, her daughter had been watching their neighbours suffer the same fate.

“I was at home and me daughter [was] watching who fah house top a drop off, when me hear the breeze guh like it whistle. When me look, the rooftop [over the bedroom] blow off,” Sylvester told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Shocked and confused, she scrambled to save their belongings. The mattress was too much for her to manage. It, along with bed linen and much of their clothing, was soon soaked.

“Me affi draw fi two piece a clothes. [Most of] the furniture was in the living room, but like the bed tings and sheets and clothes was in the room,” Sylvester said.

Having secured what she could, the then 39-year-old hunkered down in the living room where she weathered the storm with her husband and three children.

“Who fi sleep a floor, sleep a floor,” she said.

The living room, the only section of the house left intact after Gilbert's wrath, soon doubled as their kitchen after they added a small two-burner gas stove.

More than 40 people died after Hurricane Gilbert slammed into Jamaica as a Category 3 storm on September 12, 1988. It later intensified to a Category 5. Its 40-mile-wide eye and outer bands covered the entire island, doing serious damage to homes and leaving thousands homeless.

When she finally ventured outside after days of constant rain, Sylvester said, she was shocked at the level of damage the storm had caused in her rural St Andrew community. No water, no electricity and debris everywhere. But the hardest blow was losing most of her pigs.

“It was very hard to recover. Them die [because] no feed was available. All a di young pigs dem die an' two a the mother pigs dem dead. It was rough,” she said as the memories came flooding back.

Sylvester recalled that she would wait in line for hours, weary and frustrated, to purchase food for both her pigs and her family. And she remembered wading through mud to get to the nearby river for drinkable water.

“The pipeline did block up and them stop pump the water, so we have to go down to the river where the water come from. In a di mud an' clay; baby, me a tell you it was something else!” she said.

With help from her family, she said, she eventually managed to get back on her feet.

But to this day, she wonders if she will ever have to live through another storm as ferocious as Gilbert.

“That was the first big experience with a hurricane," said Sylvester. "When me hear bout hurricane coming now, me seh Jesus! I wonder if it a go bad like Gilbert? I can never figget Gilbert!”