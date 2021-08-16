'I would have died': Scan reveals businessman didn't walk away from horror crash unscathed

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Businessman Aaron 'Kaboom' Spence says he's lucky to be on the road to recovery after his van collided into a concrete light pole and split in half on a section of the Edward Seaga Highway last month.

Several videos of the crash scene on the wet roadway were circulated on social media, with many persons expressing amazement that the driver, Spence, and his lone passenger walked away from the scene despite the vehicle being ripped in half.

But there is more to Spence's survival. Though he walked away from the scene with what he initially thought were minor bruises, he had serious internal injuries that could have resulted in his death.

Against that background, the Kingston resident, who is the owner of Kaboom Nation, an artiste booking agency, is also grateful for the support system around him, which also includes his two friends – medical doctors Adam Lee and Winston Butler III – who encouraged him to do a computerised tomography (CT) scan after he developed a cough two days following the collision.

Despite being cleared after medical checks at the Linstead Hospital on the day of the crash, Spence, in an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE on Thursday, said the CT scan he subsequently underwent revealed that he had “a collapsed [left] lung and four fractured ribs”.

“I was moving around and didn't realise all that was wrong,” the 31-year-old said during a telephone interview.

The next step for Spence was urgent medical attention at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where he said he was admitted for a few days.

“So I ended up going to the hospital again, this time in Kingston. So from there, the hospital was able to do what they had to do. They drained the lung of all the excess blood and stuff,” he shared, acknowledging Dr Patrice Pinkney, who assisted with the care of his lung.

“I was told straight up that I would have died eventually. I was actually told I should have been dead already based on the severity of how much the lung was collapsed. So I was fortunate that everything was caught when it was caught,” he said.

Looking back days after the July 24 crash, the St George's College alum reiterated that he is “just thankful to still have life and be around, as I have so much left to accomplish both in my career and personally”.

On that Saturday afternoon last month, Spence said he was travelling with a passenger in his Honda Ridgeline along the Edward Seaga Highway during a downpour of rain. They were headed to an event in Ocho Rios, St Ann, about 1:00 pm.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the van began to skid, Spence pointed out, adding that there were no other vehicles passing at that time.

“It was just our car alone, skidding for a while. [I was] trying to gain back control, but I was unable to and then we hit one of the JPS (Jamaica Public Service) concrete poles on the left side of the vehicle, which is what caused it to split,” he explained.

In that moment when the van began to skid, Spence said the only thing that was on his mind was to try to regain control of the vehicle.

“The only thing that I managed to do – because we were in the left lane – was not to hit the wall on the right, and I was actually trying to guide the car off the road,” he recounted.

“The car skid for a little while, and we were coming off the road and that's where the [light] pole was as well. So the only thing I could manage to do was to not hit the [light] pole head-on and... make the side of the vehicle hit the pole.

“Because the vehicle broke, it killed the force. If it didn't break, well it would wrap up around the pole. The impact would have been more because the back [of the vehicle] would crush into the front. But because it broke, the energy from the back went elsewhere and the front [of the vehicle] continued forward. So, we kinda continued straight into the ditch and stopped… The air bags also flied,” he continued.

The entrepreneur recounted that he was “unconscious for probably [about] 30 seconds,” adding that “The last thing I remembered was hitting the pole, and then after that it was somebody, who was my passenger, telling me to, 'Come out of the car.'

“I was trying to come out on my side but I couldn't move the door, so I ended up crawling out on the passenger side,” he shared.

According to Spence, his passenger received no injuries from the crash.

“The vehicle hit my side though, so I was in pain. [I had] pain in my left side, but I was still able to walk around… and I had a few cuts on my face,” he indicated.

Nevertheless, after they were assisted by onlookers with their belongings and contacting an ambulance, they went to the Linstead Hospital in St Catherine. However, only Spence travelled in the ambulance, while his passenger travelled there in another vehicle.

“We both got checked, but I did an X-RAY. After my X-RAY, we were both allowed to leave the hospital that day,” he said.

Following his return home, Spence shared that some of his friends came by and encouraged him to do “a second check”, but he indicated that he was “very hesitant”, as he was already cleared by the hospital earlier in the day.

“By Monday though, I had developed a little cough, and then when I was talking to my friends about it, they said, 'You shouldn't be talking. Something might be wrong internally'. So that's when they set up a second test for me to do a CT Scan, which I went and did,” he recollected.

The individuals behind that life-saving decision were doctors Lee and Butler III, who have been Spence's friends from their time at St George's College.

“Both were monitoring me since day one of the crash, and they are doctors as well as my friends. Both recommended and set up the scan,” he reiterated.

After the CT scan revealed the condition of the left lung, Spence was admitted at the UHWI to correct the medical issue.

“So I did all of that and stayed in hospital for a couple days and now I'm just in recovery mode,” he said.

He added: “I definitely am thankful to be around and thankful for the support system that's around me... [I'm] definitely thankful for the people in my life who definitely not only encouraged me to do these additional checks, but made sure I did do it soon.”

Spence, in the meantime, said he viewed the incident as an “unfortunate event”.

“Honestly I look at it as an unfortunate event that happened but, still in the same breath, I am fortunate because I feel like it was something that was destined to happen... So I just take it as something that had to happen. I am not certain the lesson that should be learnt from it yet, but I'm around to learn what lesson I can,” he explained.

Added the entrepreneur: “[I'm] thankful that everyone is safe, including me and the other passenger… [who] had no injuries at all.”

Asked about his vehicle that drew the curiosity of Jamaicans when it split in half, Spence laughed as he indicated that, “The vehicle is written-off.”

In an Instagram post earlier in the week, the business owner sat on top of the damaged vehicle and thanked God for protecting him and his passenger.

“On July 24, 2021… Life put me in an unfortunate scenario, but fortunately, my life was spared then… and several times over, since that day, my guardian angel dem a work overtime,” he wrote.

While thanking his friends, family, doctors, nurses and strangers who assisted him, Spence told his followers that he was ready to put his “ordeal” behind him and “move forward learning its lessons”.