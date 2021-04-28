'Imagine if we work together'…Yohan Blake sends message of support to India

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Top Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has added his voice to celebrities who have sent support to India, in a letter to the country posted on Twitter.

Blake, in an emotional note, wrote, “Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may [be] difficult but imagine if we work together."

India's coronavirus death toll shot past 200,000 Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases swamped hospitals and sent desperate families out into the streets of the capital in search of oxygen supplies and medicine.

Infection and death rates are soaring in the vast country of 1.3 billion, in contrast with the United States and some European nations which are taking tentative steps back towards normal life.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide, with India driving the latest surge, recording 360,000 new infections – a global record – and more than 3,000 deaths on Wednesday.

Blake, a 2011 World Championships 100m gold medallist, had insisted in March that he would not be lining up for the COVID vaccination, even if it meant he would not be able to travel to the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is encouraged, but not compulsory for athletes.