'Imagine if we work together'…Yohan Blake sends message of support to India

'Imagine if we work together'…Yohan Blake sends message of support to IndiaWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Top Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has added his voice to celebrities who have sent support to India, in a letter to the country posted on Twitter.
Blake, in an emotional note, wrote, “Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may [be] difficult but imagine if we work together."
India's coronavirus death toll shot past 200,000 Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases swamped hospitals and sent desperate families out into the streets of the capital in search of oxygen supplies and medicine.
Infection and death rates are soaring in the vast country of 1.3 billion, in contrast with the United States and some European nations which are taking tentative steps back towards normal life.
The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide, with India driving the latest surge, recording 360,000 new infections – a global record – and more than 3,000 deaths on Wednesday.
Blake, a 2011 World Championships 100m gold medallist, had insisted in March that he would not be lining up for the COVID vaccination, even if it meant he would not be able to travel to the Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is encouraged, but not compulsory for athletes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy