'It's going to be difficult,' admits Gilbert as XLCR prepare for battle with KC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Excelsior High have given themselves a mountain to climb in their quest for a spot in the semifinal round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition after they lost 1-2 to Charlie Smith on Tuesday.

“It's going to be difficult,” admits coach Xavier Gilbert, as Excelsior prepare for battle with Kingston College (KC) for Manning Cup semifinal berth.

Against Charlie Smith High, Excelsior took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute through Javaughnie Simms, this after missing a penalty from as early as the minute 5th minute. However, they were pegged back when Tyreek Crossman netted in the 31st minute for Charlie Smith.

Andre Gibbs then came off the bench to grab the winner for Charlie Smith, dragging his team back into semifinal contention, while at the same time severely denting the chances of Excelsior.

Gilbert said that his team threw away the points in a game they could easily have won based on chances created.

“We are very disappointed, I think we threw away all 3 points, but credit must be given to Charlie Smith. They came out with a little bit of energy in the last stage of the game, but I think we got enough opportunities.

“We could have at least gotten a point out of the game. Unfortunately, we didn't capitalize on the opportunities that were on hand, and that's why we are in this position,” he bemoaned.

“We still can win and don't advance, but we still have to ensure that we do what we have to do.

“It's gonna be a difficult task but we have to do our best and get the boys ready focused and motivated again to go against Kingston College,” Gilbert admitted.

“Missing opportunities have been haunting us all season and areas where we turn over the ball and the way we concede goals. We will try our best to fix it and we just have to continue to dig deep and help the boys to develop.”

Better game management is what Gilbert wants to see from his players, especially if they are to get past a KC team that has not lost all season.

“We still got the go-ahead goal, we just didn't manage periods of the game very well. After missing a penalty, we managed to go back in front, we just didn't maintain the lead.

“At this level you have to learn to close out games, fight hard, and we still got enough opportunities after that to score so,” he said.

The task at hand for Excelsior is a mighty one as not only are they unbeaten this season, but KC have conceded only once in six games.