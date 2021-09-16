'It is the tool of death' - Police Commissioner says Jamaica has a persistent gun problem

'It is the tool of death' - Police Commissioner says Jamaica has a persistent gun problemThursday, September 16, 2021
|
Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says while Jamaica is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is also struggling to effectively deal with another major problem, crime.
In a virtual press briefing held yesterday, Anderson expressed that for the past two decades, despite a decline in major crimes, there has been an increase in murders.
He reported that since the start of the year, 991 murders have been recorded, a 10.5 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.
The Commissioner was particularly disheartened that the statistics show that a major part of the crimes being committed is through the use of a gun. Dubbing the island's crime issue a “persistent gun problem”, Anderson said the gun is “the tool of death.”
"Eight hundred and forty-three per cent of all murders that occurred this year, occurred with the use of a firearm. Last week, we had 24 murders in a week. Eighteen of those 24 occurred in two days and 92 per cent of all murders that occurred last week, occurred with a firearm. There is a theme here," he said. "We've had a persistent gun problem in Jamaica. It is the tool of death."
With that said, Anderson shared that for the island's gun culture to see a significant improvement, those who decide to take up the gun must face more stringent punishments.
"It needs to be something that the person who decides to pick up the gun and to carry the gun, when they come into the system and we get a conviction, they need to be in jail for a long time. It has to be," he said.
He continued: "We have to take a different approach to the guns that are out there killing our people...whatever the regime is, whatever the system is, whatever the arrangements are, if they do not assist us in protecting our people from murder, new arrangements are necessary, new laws are necessary, new structures are necessary. It cannot be we just have this pandemic going and nothing changes."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy