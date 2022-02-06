'Jackass Forever' laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

Not even a global pandemic or a 12-year hiatus could stop the Jackass guys at the box office. “Jackass Forever,” the fourth movie in the anarchic series, earned $23.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It not only exceeded expectations but also easily bested its other main competitors, the big budget sci-fi spectacle “Moonfall” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has 6 of its eight-weeks in theatres at number-one.

“Jackass Forever” brings back Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Wee Man for another round of pranks, stunts and injuries and has become the best-reviewed in the series. Playing on 3,604 screens in North America, “Jackass Forever” is on the lower end of “Jackass” openings, above only the first, which made $22.8 million in its opening weekend in 2002. The biggest opening of the series was the last one, “Jackass 3D's” $50 million debut in 2010. But, costing only $10 million to produce, “Jackass Forever” is already a clear success for Paramount. The studio was predicting a launch in the mid-teens.

Men accounted for 68 per cent of the R-rated “Jackass Forever” audience, which was 67 per cent between the ages of 18 and 34.

“Moonfall,” meanwhile, which cost around $140 million to produce, is not doing well stateside. Lionsgate estimated the film's opening weekend grosses to be just over $10 million, which was in line with its projections. Directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, “Moonfall” was not well-received by critics. The disaster pic about a possible collision between the moon and the Earth holds a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like “Jackass,” its audience was also mostly male (60 cent).

“Moonfall” was made and financed independently through Emmerich's Centropolis Entertainment and foreign deals and, like many big budget disaster pics of this ilk, is supposed to earn most of its money internationally. Lionsgate only oversaw distribution in North America.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in an additional $9.6 million in its eighth weekend in North American theatres, bringing its domestic total to $748.9 million. Globally, its earnings total $1.77 billion.