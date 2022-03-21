'Kidnapped' US citizen found at hotel in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – A United States citizen in Guyana, whose family had reported him missing, was found at a hotel in the capital on Sunday night.

In a statement, the police said relatives of Rohan Kirpaul Mangra had reported him missing five days earlier and had offered a one million dollar reward for his return.

The relatives had also provided the police with a photograph of Mangra, showing his mouth covered with duct tape, which they said was sent to them via WhatsApp from an unknown person.

Acting on intelligence, investigators went to a hotel on Hadfield Street where they found Mangra alive and well. Mangra, when questioned by investigators, reportedly revealed that he was not abducted and that he went to the hotel of his own free will. He is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

He is assisting the police with their investigation.