'Let the truth come out, and let the chips fall where they may' – Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) leader Mark Golding says the party welcomes the opportunity for the Trafigura matter to be disposed of once and for all, while reiterating that corruption will not be tolerated within the PNP under his leadership.

Responding to a Privy Council ruling today which dismissed the appeal of five members of the PNP in the Trafigura case, Golding said, “I welcome this opportunity for the information to be provided, and for this matter to be disposed of, once and for all. The events concerned took place in 2006, which is 15 years ago, and the delay in completing this mutual legal assistance process has dragged the matter out for far too long.”

The Privy Council ruled that the information requested by the Dutch authorities in their investigation of Trafigura Beheer should be given in open court.

“The Dutch company which made the political donation is under investigation in the Netherlands for an alleged breach of Dutch law. No offence is alleged under Jamaican law, and no one in the PNP is under investigation,” Golding said.

Read: Privy Council dismisses appeal of PNP five in Trafigura case

“The information requested by the Dutch authorities should now be provided without delay. Let the truth come out, and let the chips fall where they may.”

He added: “I take this opportunity to reiterate that corruption will not be tolerated within the PNP under my leadership. Our party must consistently embrace, in word and in deed, the principles of honesty and integrity on which our noble movement was founded. It is what the Jamaican people want and expect of us, and we must always strive to live up to their expectations."