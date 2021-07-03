'National Arena vaccination blitz site empty'

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Noting that the National Arena vaccination site is now “empty”, Government officials are urging persons due second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to visit the facility before the gates close at 3pm Saturday.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda and tourism strategist Delano Seivright were among the officials who made the call on social media.

Jamaica received 65,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Mexico earlier this week.

The Government is targeting to vaccinate up to 30,000 people due second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.