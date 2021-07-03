'National Arena vaccination blitz site empty'
Persons being urged to get second doses of COVID vaccineSaturday, July 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Noting that the National Arena vaccination site is now “empty”, Government officials are urging persons due second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to visit the facility before the gates close at 3pm Saturday.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda and tourism strategist Delano Seivright were among the officials who made the call on social media.
Jamaica received 65,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Mexico earlier this week.
The Government is targeting to vaccinate up to 30,000 people due second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy