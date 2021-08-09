'Too many CPOs': Businessman wants fewer cops protecting VIPs, and more on the frontline

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prominent Jamaican businessman Dwight Moore has stated that too many police personnel are involved in providing close protection security for politicians and other senior government officials, including in the judiciary.

As a result, Moore said the actual number of the police officers that are available to combat the country's spiralling crime wave is dwindling.

Moore made the comments during an interview with Observer Online on Saturday, one day after it was announced that he will be conferred with the national honour, the Badge of Honour for Gallantry.

Moore is being recognised for his “act of bravery and heroism” in saving the life of a policeman who was under attack on August 19, 2020. He is among 144 Jamaicans who will be bestowed with national honours on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 18.

According to Moore, the government and the leadership of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) must find ways to increase the numbers in the Force and retain them. The businessman, who said he grew up around police personnel and has family members who have held senior roles in the police force, offered some suggestions including the use of more district constables to perform administrative duties while freeing up other personnel for the front lines of crime-fighting. He also said more creative ways have to be found to motivate members.

“You can't have a policeman who after 10, 15 or 20 years is still a constable,” he argued.

And while pointing out that he was not critical of the present Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson as the problems plaguing the JCF has existed for decades and across successive governments, Moore suggested that many of the men and women in the police force were not happy with the persons who are leading them.

With the JCF struggling to train and retain the numbers required to adequately cover the island, questions have long been raised about the number of personnel deployed at the VIP Protection Division of the JCF.

In January 2015, then Minister of National Security, Peter Bunting, disclosed that with a total of 544 personnel, the VIP Protection Division was among the largest units in the JCF, assigning approximately 50 per cent of its staff as Close Protection Officers (CPOs). At that time they were protecting 172 officials, including cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, judges and magistrates and holders of some public offices.

“This significant deployment must be balanced against the reality that there are several police stations unable to adequately cover their police districts because fewer than 10 officers staff them,” said Bunting then. He said the JCF had, over time, deviated from the criteria for the assignment of CPOs to VIPs, resulting in a considerable growth in the VIP Protection Division.

It is not known what became of a review that was ordered at the time and which intended to ensure that CPOs were assigned only to VIPs after a risk assessment was done. Where threat levels were not significant, CPOs were to be reassigned to augment the personnel at geographical divisions.