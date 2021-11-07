'Trailblazer'-Bravo praised as one of the best of his generation

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Following his decision on Saturday to call time on his international career, veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been hailed as a “trailblazer” and one of the finest players of his era.

“Dwayne has been an outstanding cricketer of his generation who has been popular with fans the world over. He was successful in all formats and is part of an elite club of two-time World champions,” said Geoff Allardice, the acting chief executive of cricket's world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“His versatility and the experience of playing the world over have helped him gain immense understanding of the game and I hope he will be able to find ways to stay involved in cricket. On behalf of the ICC, I wish him all the best for the future,” he continued.

Cricket West Indies also praised Bravo's contribution to the game, pointing out the Trinidadian has evolved so much and has become “one of the world's leading white-ball death bowlers and a valuable mentor for the next generation of West Indies players.”

President Ricky Skerritt, under whose tenure Bravo returned in 2019 following a 15-month retirement stint, said the former one-day skipper had “added value to all levels of West Indies cricket.”

“On behalf of all West Indies cricket fans, I salute Dwayne on completing his illustrious international career,” Skerritt said. “He performed admirably in all three formats and added value to all levels of West Indies cricket. He was a trailblazer in T20 cricket and set the standard for how the newest format of the game should be played.”

“Dwayne's talent, commitment, and dynamism thrilled fans of all ages and he was a star attraction for a generation of young cricket lovers,” he continued. “He excelled and demonstrated his immense prowess with both bat and ball and created a legacy of top-quality performances. He will always be a true West Indian champion and we thank you for that.”

Captain Kieron Pollard, a close friend of Bravo's, said the game of cricket was “lucky” to have had someone like Bravo.

“What Bravo has done for West Indies cricket and sort of bringing all-rounders in the Caribbean when he started is paramount,” Pollard pointed out. “He spoke about the discipline that was instilled in him and he was able to bring that discipline and enthusiasm and courage to each and every team he represented. We are fortunate and lucky to have an individual like him amongst us the last 18 years or so.”