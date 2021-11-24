'We are not a fluke', says KT coach after trouncing George's 3-1 in Manning Cup

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) continue their giant killing act in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with a 3-1 spanking of many-time champions St George's College at the Stadium East Field on Tuesday.

Coming off two straight wins including their 1-0 beating of reigning champions Jamaica College and a 5-0 hammering of Kingston High, the momentum was with KTHS and they made it count when they stunned STGC by grabbing a 3rd minute opener.

STGC answered with a goal of their own in the 10th minute, but a second for KTHS in the 21st minute put the Shaun Charlton-coached side ahead again before they sealed the win with their third in the second half.

The display of the KTHS team on Tuesday shows that they are a quality outfit that should not be taken lightly.

“Yes, Kingston Technical, since we start this Manning Cup year, are real contenders, but we have to put our work out there for persons to see that it is a reality and it is not a fluke,” said a defiant Charlton after his team's third win on the trot made them sole leaders of Group A with 9 points.

Charlton has been meticulously planning the KTHS season and is delighted that things are now coming together.

“From the onset (of the season) we set out our objectives, short term and long term objectives, as to what we want to do, who we want to showcase to and why we are going to be in the competition. So, we take the necessary steps in training to break it down so that these young men can understand what style of play we want and what flow of game we are looking for,” he explained.

Charlton is not resting on his laurels despite three wins on the bounce and being atop the group, instead he will be looking to make even further adjustments ahead of his team's next fixture against Bridgeport High next week Wednesday.

“I am pleased with my second half, but we have work to do. We are constantly working because you know football is a game of errors and we have to correct the errors, because even though we won, there are certain things that we need to work on to get better results.”

Kingston High, who had yet to register a win this season, stunned Calabar High 1-0 in the feature game at the same venue, while over at the Spanish Town Prison Oval, Bridgeport High also registered their first win on the season, condemning Charlie Smith to their second successive loss, with a 1-0 win as well.