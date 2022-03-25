Jamaica reports 21 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Thursday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,628 and the death toll to 2,875.

Of the newly reported cases, there were eight females and 13 males with ages ranging from one year to 82 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (four), Kingston and St Andrew (four), St Ann (four), Clarendon (two), Manchester (one), Trelawny (one), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death is a 66-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously reported under investigation in November last year.

The country also recorded 169 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,673.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 2.5 per cent.

There are 30 people hospitalised, none critically ill.

There are 212 confirmed active cases on the island.