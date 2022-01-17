1,220 new COVID cases in Jamaica, six more deaths

1,220 new COVID cases in Jamaica, six more deathsMonday, January 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 1,220 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday, January 16, bringing the infection total to 113,438, and total deaths to 2,536.
The new cases comprise 759 females and 461 males with ages ranging from 73 days to 95 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (252), St Catherine (217), St James (135), Manchester (99), Westmoreland (76), Portland (70), St Ann (67), St Mary (60), St Elizabeth (56), St Thomas (51), Trelawny (50), Hanover (45) and Clarendon (42).
The deceased are:
- A 95-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 76-year-old female from St Catherine
- An 86-year-old male from St Mary
- An 85-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 74-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A51-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
The deaths occurred between April 2021 and January 15, 2022.
There were 130 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 67,272.
Currently, 486 people are hospitalised, 44 of which are severely ill, while 18 are critically ill and 102 are moderately ill.
There are currently 14,414 confirmed active cases on the island.
The health ministry has reported a positivity rate of 61.9 per cent.
